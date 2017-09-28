Philipp Lahm says he would "definitely change something" on the Bayern Munich board, despite previously rejecting the opportunity to become their sporting director.

Changes needed at Bayern Munich, insists Lahm

All is not well at the Allianz Arena with head coach Carlo Ancelotti reportedly close to losing his job after a poor recent run culminated in their Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

It is not just Ancelotti's future that should be uncertain, according to Lahm, with the club's former captain open to changes at board level.

"I would definitely change something," he said, when asked by Business Insider. "But that isn't necessarily something to talk about now."

On the possibility of returning to Bayern at board level, he added: "I've always said that there will never be an area that I know better than football.

"I have played football since I was five years old. This is my core skill and it will always remain so. In this respect, there is no reason not to return to football.



#Lahm: "I came to #FCBayern in 1995. I never imagined becoming a champion, it's all been a dream." #DankePhilipp pic.twitter.com/ngsQ3KamTN

— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 20, 2017



"The most important thing for Bayern has always been that, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness, the two leaders at the top have themselves played football at the very highest level. They know 100 per cent about their profession. That was the biggest thing they could put into the club.

"And I would say I have the football knowledge, too. As for everything else, let's see what happens.

"Both football and business are part of my life. I have done one for many years. The other one I'm just starting out in.

"I had a very interesting and exciting life as a footballer, for which I am grateful. I was lucky in some ways and would like to give something back.

"To do this I need a new challenge, where I can have fun and be passionate. My motivation is to be able to lead a self-determined, free life and to do something that interests me."

Lahm reserved praise for current president Uli Hoeness' impact at Bayern, but added that he would not refer to him as his teacher.

"Uli Hoeness has developed Bayern from a small Bundesliga club to a club that is one of the top five in Europe," he said. "That was a great achievement.

"I have seen how he conducts business and negotiations and I have certainly taken something from him. But, as a mentor, I definitely would not call him."