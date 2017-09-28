Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his first NFL game check to three NRG Stadium cafeteria employees who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.



Deshaun Watson gives first NFL check to NRG Stadium cafeteria workers "If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN

— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017



"For what y'all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate y'all," said Watson. "So I wanted to give my first game check to y'all to help y'all out some type of way."



Very classy of @deshaunwatson to give his first game check to 3 women who work in the team cafeteria and lost everything in the flood.

— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) September 27, 2017



"Hopefully that's good to help you get you back on your feet," said Watson. “Anything else y’all need, I’m always here to help."