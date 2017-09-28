News

Aussie women win 4x200 relay gold medal
Aussie women win 4x200 relay gold medal

Deshaun Watson gives first NFL check to NRG Stadium cafeteria workers

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his first NFL game check to three NRG Stadium cafeteria employees who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.



MORE: President Donald Trump: NFL 'business is going to hell'

"For what y'all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate y'all," said Watson. "So I wanted to give my first game check to y'all to help y'all out some type of way."



"Hopefully that's good to help you get you back on your feet," said Watson. “Anything else y’all need, I’m always here to help."

