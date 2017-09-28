Dwyane Wade has reunited with LeBron James, signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers after leaving the Chicago Bulls.

Cavs believe in my talents – Wade after leaving Bulls to reunite with LeBron

Wade, 35, reached a buyout with the Bulls this week and joined NBA title contenders the Cavs on Wednesday – a deal one-year deal reportedly worth $2.3million.

Thee three-time champion and 12-time All-Star only spent one season in Chicago after leaving the Miami Heat, where he won two rings with James.

Wade released a statement on Twitter thanking the city of Chicago for embracing him in his time there but was clear that Cleveland is where he wants to be.

"I've always dreamed of playing for the Chicago Bulls and I feel so fortunate to have fulfilled my dream this past year," Wade said. "The team is now heading in a different direction, which has made me re-evaluate where I need to be in this phase of my career. Being a part of a team that is in the process of rebuilding doesn't align with where I want to be right now no matter how difficult that decision may be.

"In hopes of pursuing a fourth championship, I've reached a deal with the Chicago Bulls and I am excited to share that I will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. There's no better place to be right now to continue to play and compete at the highest level. Cleveland believes in my talents and what I can bring to a championship contender both as a player and a leader.

"I look forward to reuniting and playing alongside my brother LeBron. We've already won two championships together and I hope we win a third."

Wade will be entering his 14th season in the NBA after spending one year with the Bulls and 12 with the Heat.

He averaged 18.3 points per game last season, which was his lowest scoring campaign since his rookie year.

Wade added: "This was an incredibly difficult decision and I am very grateful to the Bulls organisation, my fans and the Chicago community for welcoming me home with open arms. It meant so much to me seeing my mom on the sidelines cheering me on as a Bull.

"I am so proud of the work we have been doing in the community and we plan to continue these efforts. It's been an honour and a privilege to play for my hometown. Chicago holds a very special place in my heart and will always be home to me."