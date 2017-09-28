Cris Carter was blunt when talking about Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant's separation skills Wednesday morning, claiming that it looked like he was "running in quicksand."



Cris Carter: Cowboys WR Dez Bryant is 'running in quicksand' .@criscarter80: I know what elite WRs look like: while Julio Jones looks like he's running on the treadmill, Dez is running in quicksand. pic.twitter.com/4vkMwh9CIK

— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 27, 2017



Carter said on his new show "First Things First" on Fox Sports 1 that the reason Bryant isn't getting the ball as much as he has in years past has everything to do with him and not the play-calling or quarterback play.

"He's getting one-on-one, not Cover 2, not bracket coverage like the elite receivers get, what A.J. Green gets, what AB (Antonio Brown) gets in Pittsburgh, what Julio Jones gets," he said. "I'm going to tell you what was shocking to me was the first week of the season when I watched him play against Janoris Jenkins and then at night I watched Julio Jones, and it looked like Dez was running in quicksand, and Julio Jones was running on a treadmill."

Bryant has 11 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns in 2017, but since a 1,000-yard season in 2014, the former Oklahoma State star has not eclipsed 50 catches in a season.

Some of that could be chalked up to the offense's move to more of a west-coast style with Dak Prescott at the helm, which includes a lot of routes that Bryant doesn't specialize in, but Carter didn't give him a pass for that. Carter said the reason Bryant isn't getting as many catches or targets is that he's simply not giving his QB any room to throw the football.

MORE:

Cowboys' Dez Bryant won't be going to this Blaze Pizza again



"The reason why Dez is not targeted a bunch is because Dez is not getting open (then) Dak is not feeding him the ball," he said. "So that's the reason why his targets are down, but he's had one-on-one coverage for three straight games and there's no elite receiver at this point in his career that they would give that type of coverage to and they would have those numbers."