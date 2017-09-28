Could Tiger Woods have teed it up for the last time as a professional?

Tiger Woods doesn't rule out possibility that golf career is over

While speaking to the media at the President's Cup on Wednesday, the 14-time major champion revealed he does not rule out the possibility that he might not get back to competitive golf.

"I don't know what the future holds for me," Woods said, adding he may not return if he's "not 100% fit."

Woods has endured a volatile year marred by injury and a DUI arrest that prompted treatment for his use of prescription pain medication.

Woods has had four back surgeries since winning five PGA Tour events in 2013 and has not won on the PGA Tour since. He last played in February before undergoing yet another back procedure, though he announced last month that doctors cleared him to start pitching around greens.