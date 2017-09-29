One day after being struck in the neck by an errant shot, Canadiens' goalie Al Montoya missed practice Thursday with the club listing him as day-to-day with a neck injury.

WATCH: Al Montoya helped from ice at Canadiens' practice

A shaken, and shaky, Montoya was helped off the ice Wednesday after being struck by a shot on his neck, near his throat during Canadiens' practice at Brossard.

Taking part in an on-ice workout for those players not playing in that evening's preseason tilt against the Maple Leafs, Montoya took a shot up high and immediately fell to the ice, where he was quickly attended to by a trainer. He was eventually helped to the dressing room by forwards Ales Hemsky and Andreas Martinsen.



VIDÉO | Al Montoya doit être escorté hors de la patinoire https://t.co/OsoY7NNlAT pic.twitter.com/yes5Az63I6

— TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 27, 2017



Carey Price started in goal against the Maple Leafs Wednesday, with Zachary Fucale dressing as the backup. Fucale was recalled Tuesday after Charlie Lindgren suffered a lower-body injury prior to Monday's preseason contest against the Leafs. Montoya started that game Monday night and surrendered five goals in a 5-2 loss. Like Montoya, Lindberg remains out on a day to day basis.



Al Montoya didn't even come close to reacting to Auston Matthews' 1-0 goal pic.twitter.com/34gR9iOAg8

— Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) September 25, 2017



It's been a rough preseason for the 32-year-old Montoya. He has started three games, so far, and has allowed 12 goals on 74 shots, a not so tidy .838 save percentage. His goals against average is 4.77.

Last season, his first with the Habs, Montoya appeared in 19 games and made 18 starts while compiling an 8-6-4 record, 2.67 GAA and .912 save percentage.