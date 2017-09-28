Ben Roethlisberger believes he let down his team.

Ben Roethlisberger on Steelers' offensive woes: 'QB needs to play better'

The Steelers quarterback on Wednesday took responsibility for the Week 3 loss to the Bears, saying the outcome in Chicago would have been different had he been on his game.

"The quarterback needs to play better," Roethlisberger said, via ESPN. "I didn't play well enough to win. We lost the game because of me, because I didn't play well enough. It's not on anyone else. That's how I felt, that's what you've got to do is you've got to own it. And I'll own it.

"If I play better in that game, I feel we win the game. If I play better in the first two weeks, then we're going to score more points and have a productive offense and we don't have to answer questions about why our offense isn't where it is."

While Roethlisberger finished a lowly 22 of 39 for 235 yards and one touchdown Sunday, star wide receiver Antonio Brown leads the NFL with 354 receiving yards through the first three weeks after posting 10 catches for 110 yards and a score this weekend. Despite Brown's big numbers, Roethlisberger acknowledged he needs to get the ball to other receivers down the field.

"Sometimes there are guys that might be open where I quickly go to AB," Roethlisberger said. "I need to reel myself in and just take what the defense gives us, give us the best play possible, not just the best guy possible. ... It's not about a No. 3 or establishing guys. We're going to rotate guys in. We have enough weapons that we can do that. I just need to be better at getting guys involved."

With a visit to Baltimore on Sunday, the Steelers (2-1) will need to work out their offense before taking on the rival Ravens.