Justin Timberlake 'finalizing' Super Bowl halftime performance, report says

Justin Timberlake is "finalizing" terms to perform at the halftime show at Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4, Us Weekly reported.

The 10-time Grammy winner reportedly was looking to collaborate with Jay-Z during the show, but at the moment "it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”

Jay-Z was in talks earlier this month to do the halftime show, but no deal was reached.

Timberlake's return to the halftime show comes 13 years after his last performance, during which singer Janet Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction," exposing her breast, happened on live TV.

The controversy resulted in the Federal Communications Commission to implement a five-second broadcast delay during the halftime show.