A quick scan of the Big Ten standings heading into the last week of September reveals four unbeaten teams:

How long can P.J. Fleck, Gophers row with undefeated in Big Ten?

Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin and. …

Don't tell first-year coach P.J. Fleck that Minnesota is the fourth team on that list.

Fleck said on during Tuesday's Big Ten teleconference the Gophers didn't mention their undefeated record once during the bye week leading up to Saturday's conference opener against Maryland.

"Just because we're 3-0 doesn't mean we're playing exceptional football or we got a real exceptional football team," Fleck said. "It's very early in the season."

It is indeed early, but nothing goes unnoticed when it comes to the quirky first-year coach who has the Gophers on the cusp of being ranked in the AP Top 25. Minnesota has beaten three nonconference opponents this season in Buffalo, Oregon State and Middle Tennessee State by a combined score of 99-24.

Fleck is a coach who radiates confidence in the form of mile-a-minute sentences — and the early ratings have nothing to do with the "Being P.J. Fleck" series. The Gophers might have something for the rest of the Big Ten, sooner than expected. South Florida's Charlie Strong is the only other first-year coach with an undefeated team through four weeks.

Conor Rhoda has settled in at quarterback, three running backs average more than 4.0 yards per carry and receiver Tamarion Johnson averages 23.5 yards per catch on offense. The defense that returned just three starters allows just 239.0 yards per game, good for fifth in the nation.

"It looks like they have a real good understanding of all three phases," Maryland coach D.J. Durkin said Tuesday of Minnesota.

Knowing that and the landscape in the Big Ten West Division — where it's Wisconsin and everybody else — it's hard not to look at the October slate coming up. Maryland is down to its third-string quarterback, and Purdue is a toss-up game between first-year coaches. Michigan State and Illinois are at home.

Again, that's not the focus for Minnesota right now. Fleck doesn't think in those terms:

"Year 1 is really Year 0 when you take over a new culture or implant a new culture," he said. "This is not an extension of former years. … It doesn't matter necessarily matter the win-loss record."

Fleck might not be looking at record, but if the Gophers are still unbeaten heading into an Oct. 28 trip to Iowa, then November could be a blast. And you can bet the Gophers will be all over the headlines then in a November that includes games against Nebraska and Northwestern and trophy games against Michigan and Wisconsin.

Can you imagine if Fleck helps the Gophers get the Little Brown Jug in his first try against the Wolverines? Or Paul Bunyan's Axe, which Minnesota hasn't held up since 2003, against Wisconsin?

If so, then can expect more mile-a-minute clips like this:

"I've labeled this as a cultural change just because my definition of change is truthful listening. We've gotta be true to ourselves to listen to a new culture," Fleck said. "I just don't have a different way of connecting with people than other people that were here in the past. Nothing is right, wrong or different. It's just a different way."

Fleck continues to think in his own self-described terms. It's different, all right. So far, different is good for a program looking to take that next step in a wide-open Big Ten West. Fleck has the boat in motion — and it worked at Western Michigan over time. It's working at Minnesota at an accelerated pace.

"We haven't won a championship since 1967, and that's the ultimate goal," Fleck said. "So we have a championship culture that we feel works. That's why we were hired, to implant that and not to extend on something else."