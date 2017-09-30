Within 16 months of losing Kevin Durant to the Warriors in free agency, the Thunder find themselves as contenders in the Western Conference again following an offseason in which they turned Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott (plus a future draft pick) into Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

NBA trades: Carmelo Anthony can push Thunder back to elite offensive status

George is the bigger get for the Thunder for obvious reasons. A four-time All-Star in the prime of his career, George has a reputation as being one of the best two-way players currently in the NBA. He’s an excellent outside shooter who doesn’t necessarily need the ball in his hands to be effective on offense, which should help him fit in alongside the ball dominant Russell Westbrook. It makes George the ideal Durant replacement for the Thunder because of his scoring versatility and ability to function as a secondary ball handler when needed.

Even so, the acquisition of Anthony shouldn’t be overlooked. While Anthony has been on a decline since the 2014-15 season, he’s still good for 22.4 points per game on decent shooting efficiency. For a team that ranked No. 11 in offensive efficiency with Westbrook on the court and No. 30 with Westbrook off the court last season, having another player who can create his own shot and complement Westbrook as a shooter will make a tremendous difference.

The latter is perhaps the main reason the Thunder felt compelled to trade for Anthony because it gives him the tools to thrive in a secondary or tertiary role. While he ranked in the 64.3 percentile with 1.00 points per spot-up possession in 2015-16, Anthony ranked in the 93.8 percentile with 1.23 points per spot-up possession in 2016-17.

Those shots only accounted for 15.2 percent of his offense last season, but Anthony has made 40.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers since the 2013-14 season on a sample size of 829 attempts. For perspective, some of the players who made around 40.0 percent of their catch-and-shoot 3-pointers last season alone were Goran Dragic (40.4 percent), Danny Green (39.7 percent), Marc Gasol (39.6 percent) and Kevin Love (39.5 percent), each of whom are considered elite shooters at their respective positions.

Anthony at power forward gives the Thunder a weapon they were sorely missing last season. (Billy Donovan made it clear Anthony will play that position, telling reporters Tuesday, "He’s going to start the power forward spot for us. That’s what he’s going to do.") Domantas Sabonis, who started in 66 games at power forward for the Thunder, ranked in the 26.6 percentile with 0.85 points per spot-up possession. Taj Gibson, who started in the remaining 16 games at power forward, was even worse with an average of 0.62 points per spot-up possession.

Sabonis and Gibson weren’t the only reasons the Thunder finished the season as the worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA, but having a greater shooting threat at small forward and power forward in George and Anthony should prevent teams from helping off their assignments as much as they did last season to load up on Westbrook in the half court, where the Thunder struggled to score with consistency.

Think of Anthony almost as a souped-up Serge Ibaka, who started at power forward for the Thunder before he was traded to the Magic. Despite not developing into the player many believed he had the potential to be, Ibaka was the sort of power forward the Thunder needed to pair with Westbrook and Durant because of how comfortable he is stepping out to the perimeter.

Anthony’s shooting will open up opportunities for others as well. Whereas the lane was often crowded when Andre Roberson, Oladipo and Sabonis shared the court last season, the combination of George and Anthony will give Steven Adams much more space to roll to the basket. The same goes for when they downsize with Jerami Grant at power forward or center. The spacing will still be cramped at times with Westbrook, Roberson, Adams and/or Grant on the court, but they should now have enough shooting to be an elite offensive team again.

Anthony is far more than simply a shooter, of course, which is where evaluating his fits begins to get complicated. On one hand, he’s a versatile scorer who averaged 0.99 points per isolation possession and 0.92 points per post-up possession last season, giving him the tools to break down all sorts of defenders in isolation. On the other, those 1-on-1 possessions made up 39.8 percent of his offense last season. Harrison Barnes was the only non-big man to score more points in the post than Anthony, and Westbrook was one of three players to outscore him in isolation. George wasn’t far behind them with 17.5 percent of his offense coming in isolation.

What remains to be seen is how reliant Anthony continues to be on those isolation possessions. Using it selectively to attack mismatches will be a useful weapon alongside Westbrook and George, especially in the playoffs when teams become more reliant on scoring in the half court. However, using it on almost 40.0 percent of his offensive possessions as he did in all but one season with the Knicks will make it difficult for him to fit in alongside Westbrook and George, both of whom are in the prime of their careers and warrant more touches than Anthony does.

There is a time and a place where Anthony’s ability to manufacture his own shot will come in handy, though. Using Anthony as the roll man, for example, will be incredibly difficult to stop because of how comfortable Westbrook is as the ball handler in those situations. If Westbrook is not able to create his own shot off the dribble because the defense doubles him when he turns the corner, Anthony will be able to pop to the perimeter for opportunities like this:

If the defense switches, then Westbrook can take a bigger defender off the dribble in isolation or give it to Anthony to attack a smaller defender on the block. As long as Anthony gets his isolation possessions organically rather than it being the go-to option it was in New York, it won’t be nearly as detrimental to the offense. It's how the Warriors used Durant last season.

Anthony is also decent as the ball handler in pick-and-rolls, where he ranked in the 55.9 percentile with 0.80 points per possession last season. He can’t carry an offense all by himself anymore, but those give Anthony the tools he needs to keep the Thunder afloat when Westbrook is on the bench.

In an ideal world, Anthony would be more of an Ibaka-like spot-up threat when Westbrook and George are on the court and more of an isolation and pick-and-roll threat when one of them isn’t on the court. In which case, the Thunder won’t struggle nearly as much as they did last season when Westbrook was on the bench.

It’s ultimately going to take some sacrifice from each of Westbrook, George and Anthony for it to work offensively. Westbrook won’t be able to dominate the ball as much as he did last season, and George will no longer be the No. 1 option he was on offense in Indiana. The same goes for Anthony, who has a usage rating of 31.4 percent for his NBA career. Only LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, DeMarcus Cousins, Westbrook and Michael Jordan have Anthony beat in that department.

Nonetheless, there’s no reason why they can’t eventually make it work. Westbrook has spent most of his career sharing the ball with another dominant scorer. George and Anthony aren’t nearly as good as Durant in that regard, so there shouldn’t be any question over whose team it is. Both George and Anthony have been somewhat miscast as primary options throughout their careers, and they now get an opportunity to play off a dominant point guard who can create the types of easy shots they should feast on as accomplished shooters and playmakers.

With an appearance in the Western Conference finals on the line for the Thunder, there shouldn't be any shortage of motivation to buy-in, either.