BET.co.za: Big spenders host perennial semifinalists

€222m Brazilian superstar Neymar, is a minor doubt for French giants PSG, but his foot injury is unlikely to be bad enough to rule him out tonight. Argentinian playmaker Ángel Di María might not be risked, however.

Legendary Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, will definitely miss this crunch encounter and left backs Juan Bernat and David Alaba, also look set to fail fitness tests. Their absence, along with that of midfield maestro Thiago Alcântara, could be a huge blow for Bayern.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

Parc des Princes

Wednesday 27 September

Kickoff 20:45 (GMT + 2)

Big spenders Paris Saint-Germain, will be looking to follow up on a 5-0 drubbing of Celtic on matchday 1 by seeing off the challenge of struggling giants Bayern Munich.

Neymar is likely to line up for the Parisian side alongside fellow South American Edinson Cavani. The pair argued over penalty-taking duties in a recent Ligue 1 encounter and PSG dropped points in the following encounter, drawing 0-0 with Montpellier at the weekend. PSG’s expensively-assembled attack has drawn criticism from Bayern winger Arjen Robben, who went on record saying that “money doesn’t score goals” in a recent interview.

PSG’s striking trio of Neymar, Cavani and new loan signing Kylian Mbappé will fancy their chances against a faltering Bayern outfit who have dropped 5 points in their first 6 Bundesliga outings. The likely absence of key defensive personnel will only give the home side more encouragement tonight.

