Mohun Bagan officials are taking stock of the performance of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and Kamo Bayi has been at the centre of their attention.

Mohun Bagan to question Kamo Bayi over performance against East Bengal

The striker, who finished as the second highest scorer in the competition, couldn’t make as much impact especially in the high profile derby against East Bengal last weekend. He didn’t score against Mohammedan Sporting, Peerless and East Bengal.

“The technical committee is not satisfied with his performance in last three matches. We have noticed a lack of effort. We will meet him to understand as to why he couldn’t perform in the key games. We are not blaming him for anything. However, we are keen to understand his side of the story,” informed Mohun Bagan official Debashish Datta.

It is believed that the striker will be let go of his duties once his contract expires at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, East Bengal have expressed their interest in signing Bayi.

“For me, Kamo has been the best player in this season's CFL. Honestly, we don't know what is to be done with him, as our Indian strikers, too, are very good. But if Bagan do release Kamo, we will certainly think about him," said coach Khalid Jamil on Tuesday.