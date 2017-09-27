Promotion battle won, KL now set their sights on Premier League title

Kuala Lumpur's 2-0 win over Sabah in their Premier League match at home on Tuesday confirmed their return to the Super League for the 2018 season, but the job is not quite over yet for the City Boys head coach Fábio Magrão.

Leading the standings with 44 points but only separated with second-placed Terengganu by goal difference with one match remaining, Magrão wants his charges to finish the season with the league title.

Speaking to the press after the win against Sabah, Magrão said that the win could only happen through the team's hard work.

"It's a great moment for us, thank God. We've been working hard from the beginning, the first match I took over. Everyday I kept pushing them, drawing out better and better performance out of them, and now the first objective has been met.

"Now they know what is left to be done. Winning promotion to the Super League is super important, and that was the first objective. Now we will fight for the title.

"We now have a month before the next game so I will give them a short break. We will celebrate the promotion of course, but we will turn our focus to winning the title," said the Brazilian.

When asked about his future at the Klang Valley-based club, the 39-year old trainer simply said that he would love to continue coaching in the country.

"I just need to go over the details of my contract. I'm so proud to be here and of how the people have been receiving me. I'm in love with Malaysia, I feel at home.

"I've been in many countries before, but I feel at home in Malaysia," remarked Magrão.