If you’re going to buy food at a baseball game, you don’t want it to go to waste. Food ain’t cheap. Sports fans know that all too well.

MLB star takes out fan's nachos, replaces them

At the top of the overpriced list is nachos. They are just tortilla chips and “cheese,” but there’s a good chance you’re paying $10 for them. When those nachos are cruelly ripped away from you, like they were with this St. Louis Cardinals fan, you can’t help but be disappointed.

In the bottom of the second inning, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dove into the stands at Busch Stadium while trying to chase down a foul ball. While things appeared fine initially, Russell’s right foot kicked a fan’s plate of nachos onto the field as he was bringing his leg down after his dive.

The fallen nachos sat in the dirt in foul territory in left field. They were sadly swept up by stadium employees. Russell emerged from the stands with nacho “cheese” all over his right hand. We imagine the fan was crushed.

And you thought your Monday was bad. pic.twitter.com/Itt2P8VHbs — JoeSportsFan (@JoeSportsFan) September 26, 2017

His disappointment wouldn’t last long. The Cardinals managed to get the fan an extra order of nachos after the incident. Not only that, but Russell paid him back as well.

Later, Russell emerged from the Cubs’ dugout carrying a plate of nachos. He delivered them to the fan during an inning break.

Though Russell played for the “enemy,” the fan still asked him for a selfie. Russell obliged.

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017

As the fan notes, Russell and the Cubs sent him some plain nachos. It doesn’t sound like there was any “cheese” involved. The more we think about it, that might not be a bad thing.

Things seemed fairly contentious among the two teams earlier. After Ben Zobrist expressed his desire for the Cubs to clinch at Busch Stadium, Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham took exception to those comments.

Will the nacho olive branch be the one thing that finally unites both the Cubs and Cardinals together? Nah … but at least nacho dude got a happy ending.

More from Big League Stew