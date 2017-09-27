



Week 4 NFL Power Rankings



Week 4 NFL Power Rankings And there were two. After three weeks of the 2017 NFL season, one undefeated team stands in the AFC, and one stands in the NFC. Although neither the Chiefs nor the Falcons are a surprise as a strong returning playoff team, the undefeated teams are not who we thought they would be. The Falcons lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI but have shown no signs of the proverbial hangover. The Chiefs beat the Patriots early in Week 1 and have only built on that momentum. While New England is on the way back up, for now, Atlanta can boast another early edge against that team.



1

Kansas City Chiefs 3-0 (last week: 1)



It's been the Kareem Hunt Show for Clark Hunt's team, and it should continue to see high ratings. The rookie running back has been a game- and season-changer so far. This week: vs. Redskins, an old Andy Reid foe



2

Atlanta Falcons 3-0 (last week: 4)



Matt Ryan and Julio Jones haven't even revved up yet, and they're still winning with a rising young defense and the superb running of Devonta Freeman. This week: vs. Bills, like facing Panthers Northeast



3

New England Patriots 2-1 (last week: 6)



They needed every bit of Tom Brady's arm to survive a scare against the Texans, because Bill Belichick's defense wasn't its usual self against a rookie QBs at home. Will their real D please stand up? This week: vs. Panthers, when Cam meets Tom



4

Green Bay Packers 2-1 (last week: 9)



The Packers' defense still struggles in the back seven, not helped by injuries. Good thing Aaron Rodgers is there to save the day as usual. This week: vs. Bears, an archrivalry autorenewed



5

Oakland Raiders 2-1 (last week: 2)



The Raiders got a little cute in their trip to Washington instead of being the more physical team to pound out a road win. Derek Carr and his receivers need to play better to open up the run. This week: at Broncos, an even tougher defensive test



6

Denver Broncos 2-1 (last week: 3)



Trevor Siemian wasn't the same QB outside of Denver, and he needs the running game working to be effective. The defense is still having that pesky trouble stopping backs and tight ends in the passing game. This week: vs. Raiders, a critical early division game



7

Pittsburgh Steelers 2-1 (last week: 5)



There was so much focus on what Steelers were in and out of the locker room before the game, but what happened during the game was more worrisome. Ben Roethlisberger woke up again to his road nightmare, while the run defense and special teams crumbled. Pittsburgh needs to shake off the Chicago loss in a hurry. This week: at Ravens, their worst friends in the entire world



8

Dallas Cowboys 2-1 (last week: 10)



Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott needed to come through like that in Arizona with the Redskins and Eagles emerging as their new threats to the NFC East crown. DeMarcus Lawrence also been key for their D so far. This week: vs. Rams, a face-off with the NFC West's current best



9

Detroit Lions 2-1 (last week: 8)



Oh, what could have been with Matthew Stafford and Golden Tate on Sunday. Still, coach Jim Caldwell has more than earned his extension by stopping the old jokes about the lovable losing Leos. This team is here to stay in the NFC playoff hunt. This week: at Vikings, their first division game



10

Philadelphia Eagles 2-1 (last week: 15)



Jake Elliott delivered victory from the jaws of defeat to inspire that the Eagles, after their close loss to the Chiefs, are for real. Carson Wentz had an off day, but other things picked up to help him come through in the end. Watch out for Doug Pederson entering the coach of the year race soon. This week: at Chargers, where East meets West again



11

Minnesota Vikings 2-1 (last week: 16)



Case Keenum came to the rescue with a lot more preparation as the Vikings' short-term starter. But Dalvin Cook and the defense are still the bread and butter of their playoff chances no matter who's QB. This week: vs. Lions, an early battle for kings in the North



12

Tennessee Titans 2-1 (last week: 18)



That was a growing-up game for Marcus Mariota and the offense with its late dusting of Seattle's defense. The Titans can expect to keep giving up points, but the offense has finally found the next gear that was expected. This week: at Texans, back to Houston for one game only



13

Jacksonville Jaguars 2-1 (last week: 19)



Sacksonville is working in Houston and London. It just needs to work a lot better at home for the Jags to truly turn the corner. As for Blake Bortles, well done to get off the mat like that with plenty of help from his friends. This week: at Jets, just a short trip back across the pond



14

Carolina Panthers 2-1 (last week: 12)



There's no need for panic yet, but that kind of play from Cam Newton and the defense won't cut it against anybody. There's also no "get-well" game in sight with New England, Detroit and Philadelphia coming up. This week: at Patriots, where Luke meets Gronk again



15

Baltimore Ravens 2-1 (last week: 7)



While the Jaguars were at Wembely Stadium, we're not sure if the Ravens were visiting the queen in Buckingham Palace. That was a royally dreadful performance all-around, the kind of loss that could throw the Ravens from strong playoff consideration to teetering more toward .500 again. This week: vs. Steelers, where they'll hope to find some Purple majesty



16

Washington Redskins 2-1 (last week: 21)



What the heck was that? The Redskins' defense suddenly threw it back to their Super Bowl heyday, and Kirk Cousins officially emerged out of his typical early slump. But, sorry, Washington — Chris Thompson is no longer a secret weapon. This week: at Chiefs, where it could get a little offensive



17

Los Angeles Rams 2-1 (last week: 22)



Jared Goff is no longer off, and Sean McVay has saved the offensive day. But literally not paying attention to the defensive issues around stud Aaron Donald is something that needs to change. The real test of Todd Gurley's swag begins now. This week: at Cowboys, where Gurley meets Jerry World



18

Seattle Seahawks 1-2 (last week: 11)



What the heck was that? Their offense finally finds a way to explode, and their defense continues to implode? Seattle's identity is officially all over the board. Richard Sherman and friends can't lose their cool yet. This week: vs. Colts, when we won't get Russell Wilson vs. Andrew Luck on Sunday night



19

Buffalo Bills 2-1 (last week: 24)



What the heck was that? The Bills didn't run the ball well but came out hitting hard defensively and tried a little Tyrod against the Broncos. And it worked. We have no idea how good or bad this team is. This week: at Falcons, where we likely find out



20

Houston Texans 1-2 (last week: 17)



Deshaun Watson doesn't look like a rookie QB with the way he's making smart decisions, spreading the ball around and running when needed. Now it's up to J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and the defense to hold up their end of the deal consistently. This week: vs. Titans, a must-have early division game



21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1-1 (last week: 13)



The Buccaneers' defense keeps holding them back, as there's much too much on Jameis Winston and his downfield throwing. Hold those thoughts of a breakout in 2017. This week: vs. Giants, when they need to right the whole ship



22

Miami Dolphins 1-1 (last week: 14)



Jay Cutler and Jay Ajayi had a miserably rotten trip to the Big Apple. The defense had to be on the field too long; long enough to make the Jets' awful offense look good. Adam Gase used the "S" word to describe the performance. Hint: It was neither "sink" nor "swim" for the Fins. This week: vs. Saints, where the offense can't be misbehavin' again



23

Arizona Cardinals 1-2 (last week: 20)



Things are drying up in the desert, as the door is closing on the NFL's oldest team. There's time to recover in a suddenly weak NFC West, but they need David Johnson to get healthy enough to help. This week: vs. 49ers, their first division game



24

New Orleans Saints 1-2 (last week: 25)



Desperation kicked in for Drew Brees and the defense in Carolina, and the team delivered a vintage performance under Sean Payton. Emotions aside, they need to keep up the clean and balanced play to have a chance in the South. This week: at Dolphins, where Brees once could have been



25

Chicago Bears 1-2 (last week: 28)



Jordan Howard become His Groundness after playing so well while hurt and finishing off Pittsburgh. The Bears are going to be up and down, and as long as that happens, it will be more of Mike Glennon at QB. This week: at Packers, facing yet another elite QB



26

New York Giants 0-3 (last week: 26)



Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. finally jumpstarted their pass-happy offense, but now the banged-up defense is starting to be the concern, as it hasn't looked the same against the run. With the rest of the division at 2-1, and two losses within the East, New York is all but done already for 2017. This week: at Buccaneers, where it's do or further fade time



27

Indianapolis Colts 1-2 (last week: 31)



Jacoby Brissett turned out to be fine late pick-me-up for an offense that needed it. Not all is lost in Indy, and the team needs to keep treading water until Andrew Luck can return. The problem is it's hard to count on the Colts' defense for much of anything. This week: at Seahawks, a N.C. State reunion with Wilson



28

New York Jets 1-2 (last week: 32)



Tanking would mean the Jets would not take it to a playoff team like the Dolphins. But there goes Josh McCown and Todd Bowles getting this team to play hard and as well it can given its personnel limitations. You can't book the Sam Darnold Express just yet for the J-E-T-S. This week: vs. Jaguars, Florida times two at home



29

San Francisco 49ers 0-3 (last week: 29)



It was good to see Brian Hoyer revived in Kyle Shanahan's offense at the right time, but now the Niners need duct tape to keep Robert Saleh's defensive back seven together. There are signs that GM John Lynch's rebuild will work out. This week: at Cardinals, where Shanahan and Bruce Arians will match wits



30

Cincinnati Bengals 0-3 (last week: 30)



The Bengals as expected used a "mini-bye" to settle Andy Dalton and make the offense revolve around A.J. Green and Joe Mixon. That worked. Unfortunately, the defense wilted against the pass in the end in Green Bay. This week: at Browns, in the old Battle of 0-hio.



31

Los Angeles Chargers 0-3 (last week: 26)



It seems when the Chargers are close to getting things right, something goes totally wrong, like Philip Rivers' interception fest against the Chiefs. It's going to be a long first, unfair year for coach Anthony Lynn. This week: vs. Eagles, when Joey Bosa meets Carson Wentz