Georges Laraque: Penguins' planned White House visit 'an embarrassment'

The Penguins' decision to accept President Donald Trump's invitation to the White House, a planned celebration of the franchise's second consecutive Stanley Cup championship, is "an embarrassment" to hockey and the NHL, according to retired player Georges Laraque.

“When they go there, it’s not going to look good,” Laraque said Monday on his afternoon sports radio show in Montreal, via the Canadian Press. “They’ll get demolished. This is the last place the Stanley Cup should be.”

Laraque, who spent parts of two seasons with the Penguins during his 12-year NHL career, including their 2007-08 Cup Final run, was responding to Trump's profane speech against NFL players who have been protesting racial injustice during the national anthem before games. Trump also called out the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, rescinding the team's invitation to the White House because of "hesitation" from star Stephen Curry.

On Sunday, shortly before more than 200 NFL players protested in spite of Trump, the Penguins issued a statement saying they would accept their invitation, citing a respect for the "Office of the President" and the "long tradition" of championship teams visiting the White House.

"Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways," the statement read. "However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit."



Please to inform that the Champion Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL will be joining me at the White House for Ceremony. Great team!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017



Penguins captain Sidney Crosby called it "a great honor," expressing a desire to remain politically neutral.

Coach Mike Sullivan said the decision to attend was made as a team.

"It's politics aside," Sullivan said. "Having said that, we also respect the fact that someone has a right to protest. We totally respect that, as well. That's how our organization looks at it and that's how we all feel."

Given the social issues at the basis of the NFL's player protests, and Trump's denouncement of the movement, many criticized the tone and timing of the Penguins' statement. Laraque, who is black and from Quebec, pointed out that visiting the White House is inherently political when considering the present-day social climate in the United States, tradition notwithstanding. The optics aren't good, especially for a league as predominantly white as the NHL.

That's why he feels the Penguins are making a mistake.

“I know hockey’s more conservative than other sports, but this time it’s just wrong,” Laraque said. “I’m surprised the NHL didn’t make a stand.

"To me, it’s an embarrassment that they’re going.”