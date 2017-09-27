If history is any indication, the Vegas Golden Knights are in for an uphill climb.

Inside the 2017-18 Golden Knights: Expansion is a difficult proposition

Really, we didn't need history to tell us that, though.

In their first season, there's naturally excitement around the desert's new franchise, what with it breaking ground in the professional sports world in sin city, and the newness of it all. It's important to remember though, the last time the league expanded (in 2001) the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets finished with 68 and 71 points respectively in their first NHL season, and had one playoff appearance combined in each franchise's first five years.

Because here is what the Golden Knights are, which is exactly what will make it so difficult for them to compete. Vegas' roster is a collection of players that the other 30 franchises decided to discard. Some of those leftovers are more serviceable pieces than others, but some of those were in turned flipped by Vegas for future assets.

With that approach, accumulating future draft picks and repurposing current assets to lay the foundation for the coming years, Vegas might not squeeze out every victory it could this season if it was only trying to be competitive for the here and now, but that approach wouldn't serve the franchise best.

Vegas Golden Knights' schedule 2017-18

Every time Vegas plays will be a 'first' so there's no reason in running down the list. The Golden Knights season begins with a back-to-back on the road, at the Stars and at the Coyotes, before they host the latter in the franchises and T-Mobile Arena's first regular season game, Oct. 10, which will air on NBCSN. That kicks off a seven-game homestand for Vegas, which will also welcome the Red Wings, Bruins, Sabres, Blues, Blackhawks, and Avalanche to Sin City. The Golden Knights hit the road again and finish their first month of hockey with a back-to-back in the Big Apple against the Rangers and Islanders.

Vegas makes its first trip north of the boarder Nov. 4 to play the Senators, and then wraps up a three-game Canadian swing with a back-to-back against the Maple Leafs and Canadiens. Vegas returns home for a game against the Jets, and then its back into Canada for two more road games, at the Oilers and Canucks.

In December, Vegas gets dates with each of 2017's conference champions, beginning Dec. 8 against the Predators on the road. Six days later, the Golden Knights welcome the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby to Vegas.

Golden Knights' key offseason additions

(Everyone?) James Neal (expansion), Marc-Andre Fleury (expansion), Vladim Shipachyov (free agent), Shea Theodore (expansion), Nate Schmidt (expansion)

Golden Knights' key offseason departures

Marc Methot (trade), Trevor van Riemsdyk (trade), Alexi Emelin (trade), Marcus Kruger (trade)

Golden Knights' projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault - Vadim Shipachyov - James Neal

David Perron - Cody Eakin - Reilly Smith

Erik Haula - William Karlsson - Oscar Lindberg

Will Carrier - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Teemu Pulkkinen

Defense

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Nate Schmidt - Colin Miller

Lucas Sbisa - Jason Garrison

Golies

Marc-Andre Fleury

Calvin Pickard

Golden Knights' best-case scenario is …

The Golden Knights good players play well, and mostly get traded before the deadline. James Neal is flipped to a contender in need of another goal-scorer; Nate Schmidt likewise ends up in a team in the hunt, one looking to acquire defensive help. Vegas finishes in a position to grab the top pick in the 2018 Draft, which likely means bottom-three in the standings. In spite of that, the fans maintain a measured approach to the season, understanding the pitfalls of an expansion franchise in its first year, and continue to support the team. Vegas continues to build toward the future, through stockpiling more draft picks and also not taking on unnecessary cap hits for the sake of appearances. What many might criticize in the moment by pointing at the wins-and-losses turns out to put the Golden Knights in the best position to compete for a Stanley Cup the quickest.