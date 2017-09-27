Baylor receiver Chris Platt out for the season

Baylor receiver Chris Platt is out for the season due to a knee injury, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Tuesday.

The extent of the injury wasn't revealed, but Platt sustained it in the second half of Baylor's 49-41 loss to No. 3 Oklahoma .

The loss of Platt is a huge blow for the Bears. He is the team's second-leading receiver with 401 yards and five touchdowns. On Saturday, he caught a 72-yard TD early in third quarter.

According to Rhule, many players will have to peform big to attempt make up the hole that Platt left open.

"I thought Denzel (Mims) rose to the occasion last game and I thought Tony Nicholson rose to the occasion," Rhule said. "Pooh Stricklin will step into that spot, and I thought he played really well on Saturday. I don't know if you can replace Chris' big-play capabilities, but that's where we are."

According to Baylor's depth chart, R.J. Sneed is the next receiver in line to take over for Platt.