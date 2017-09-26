Tianjin Teda's 4-1 derby win over Tianjin Quanjian is under investigation regarding possible match-fixing, the Chinese Football Association has confirmed.

Tianjin derby under investigation for possible match-fixing

Frank Acheampong scored twice in the space of two first-half minutes as Teda thrashed city rivals Quanjian on Saturday to move out of the relegation zone in the Chinese Super League.

But the result, which leaves Fabio Cannavaro's Quanjian two points outside the AFC Champions League play-off round places, is now the subject of a CFA investigation.

"The Chinese Football Association has launched an investigation into the CSL game between Tianjin Teda and Tianjin Quanjian," a statement read.

"A probe panel consisting of CFA's competition and legal departments, Committee for Ethics and Fair Play and a Disciplinary Commission will collect all available facts and evidence related to this game.

"Any violations of fair play would be severely dealt with according to the extant laws."

Quanjian ran out 3-0 winners in the sides' previous meeting in May. Neither team has publicly commented on the announcement of the investigation.