No Real Madrid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Carvajal

Real Madrid have no doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo despite the forward's frustrating start to the new season, according to Dani Carvajal.

Ronaldo has failed to score in two consecutive La Liga matches since returning from a five-match suspension.

Despite only playing two top-flight games, the Portugal international has had the most shots without scoring in the whole division and his frustration grew by hitting the woodwork twice in Saturday's 2-1 away victory over Alaves.

But Ronaldo did score twice at home to APOEL in Madrid's first Champions League match this season and Carvajal is not worried ahead of Tuesday's trip to Borussia Dortmund.

"Nobody doubts Cristiano," Carvajal said at Madrid's pre-match media conference.

"I'm lucky enough to enjoy playing with him in every training session. It's amazing. He will end up taking the chances that come his way.

"The team is fine in general, we've just been lacking accuracy in these first few games, but the important thing is to create chances.

"There are no doubts in the team. It's an accuracy problem. There are things we have to improve, even though it's the start of the season."



18 - Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted 18 shots in La Liga, the most for a player without scoring this season. Obsession pic.twitter.com/ARhXVltwmw

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 23, 2017



Carvajal expects a tough challenge from Dortmund, who need a result after losing their opening Group H game 3-1 away to Tottenham.

He added: "We've never been able to win here, it's a really difficult ground. Dortmund are very competitive.

"It's a big game, one that everyone in the world would like to play in."