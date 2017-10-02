Presidents Cup 2017: Teams, tee times, TV schedule & how to live stream

The Presidents Cup is a series of golf matches between a team of U.S. golfers and an International team that takes place every other year. The event started in 1994 but now takes place during odd-numbered years because the 2001 Ryder Cup was cancelled after the 9/11 attacks. That event was rescheduled for 2002, pushing the next Presidents Cup back to 2003. The U.S. and International teams also take turns hosting the event.

Presidents Cup 2017: TV schedule, tee times & how to live stream

The 2017 Presidents Cup starts at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on Thursday, Sept. 28, with the final round on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The International team represents the rest of the world excluding Europe, which competes against the U.S. in the Ryder Cup during even-numbered years.

Since 1994, the U.S. has dominated the Presidents Cup, winning nine times. The Americans will try to continue their streak with a seventh straight win this week at Liberty National. The only time the International team defeated the U.S. was in 1998 with a score of 20.5-11.5; in 2003, the Presidents Cup saw its first and only tie.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2017 Presidents Cup, including TV schedule, rosters, tee times and pairings.

2017 Presidents Cup schedule

The Presidents Cup includes a total of 30 matches played from Thursday-Sunday with each match being worth one point. The team with the most points wins the Presidents Cup.

If competition is tied at the end of Singles play on Sunday, there is no playoff and the teams will share the Presidents Cup.

Thursday: 5 Foursomes matches

Friday: 5 Four-ball matches

Saturday: 4 Foursomes matches, 4 Four-ball matches

Sunday: 12 Singles matches

Presidents Cup TV schedule

Here's how to watch and live stream the 2017 Presidents Cup (all times Eastern):

Presidents Cup live TV coverage

Thursday: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

Friday: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on NBC

Sunday: noon-6:30 p.m. on NBC

Presidents Cup live streaming

PGA Tour Live will have streaming coverage online.

Phil Mickelson has played in every Presidents Cup since the inaugural year in 1994.The rest of the 2017 U.S. Presidents Cup team is below.

U.S. Presidents Cup team

Daniel Berger Kevin Chappell Rickie Fowler Charley Hoffman Dustin Johnson Kevin Kisner Brooks Koepka Matt Kuchar Phil Mickelson Patrick Reed Jordan Spieth Justin Thomas

The International team has six players ranked in the top 30 in the world. Here is the full 2017 International Presidents Cup team:

International Presidents Cup team

Jason Day Branden Grace Emiliano Grillo Adam Hadwin Si Woo Kim Anirban Lahiri Marc Leishman Hideki Matsuyama Louis Oosthuizen Charl Schwartzel Adam Scott Jhonattan Vegas

Presidents Cup: Pairings, tee times

All times Eastern

Sunday's tee times (singles)