Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: Defense
As always, there were some D/ST disappointments last week, with the Ravens' negative day against the Jaguars in London being the most shocking. Miami and Pittsburgh tanked despite being popular sleepers against the Jets and Bears, respectively, and the Packers and Pats struggled at home in favorable matchups against the Bengals and Texans, respectively. We're not ignoring those results, but we're not going to stop picking on those teams in the future, which is reflected in our Week 4 fantasy defense rankings.
The Packers are back in the top 10 thanks to a favorable home matchup -- on a short week -- against the Bears, while the opponents of the Texans (Titans) are also flirting with starter status. Unfortunately, the Jaguars (@ Jets) and Bengals (@ Browns) are playing virtually unplayable defenses, much like the epic Browns-Colts and Rams-49ers situations last week.
There's a good chance you'll need to roll the dice this week with a good defense in a tough matchup, like the Broncos against the Raiders or the Vikings against the Lions, but it's never bad to trust potentially dominant defenses at home.
Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Colts
2
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars @ Jets.
3
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals vs. 49ers.
4
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals @ Browns.
5
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Redskins
6
New York Giants
Giants at Bucs
7
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles at Chargers
8
Green Bay Packers
Packers vs. Bears
9
Denver Broncos
Broncos vs. Raiders
10
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers at Ravens
11
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings vs. Lions.
12
Tennessee Titans
Titans at Texans
13
Detroit Lions
Lions @ Vikings.
14
Houston Texans
Texans vs. Titans.
15
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers vs. Eagles
16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs at Vikings
17
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Rams.
18
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Steelers
19
New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Panthers
20
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Bills.
21
Best of the rest
21 Los Angeles Rams @ Cowboys
22 Oakland Raiders @ Broncos
23 Washington Redskins @ Chiefs
24 Carolina Panthers @ Patriots
25 Miami Dolphins vs. Saints (in London)
26 Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals
27 New York Jets vs. Jaguars
28 Buffalo Bills @ Falcons
29 New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)
30 San Francisco 49ers @ Cardinals
31 Indianapolis Colts @ Seahawks
32 Chicago Bears @ Packers