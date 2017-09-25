Pep Guardiola says there is "no chance" of Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City in the near future.

No chance of Sterling leaving Man City - Guardiola

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal towards the end of the last transfer window as part of a deal that would see Alexis Sanchez go the other way.

However, Guardiola insisted earlier this month the club had no interest in letting him go .

The England winger has been in fine form since then and has scored five Premier League goals in the current campaign.

After his double against Crystal Palace, Guardiola said Sterling is becoming more important to the title hopefuls and has discouraged any potential January offers.



5 - Raheem Sterling has scored five goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as he'd scored in his previous 31. Form. pic.twitter.com/gEjLwh2ZNp

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017



"Raz is staying here," he said. "The club trust him - that is why we have invested a lot of money in him.

MORE:

Magnificent Seven: Man City have the best attack in the Premier League

| On-loan Man City defender quizzed by detective Messi

| De Bruyne open to Man City captaincy and hints at new contract

| Delph a willing deputy for injured Man City left-back Mendy



"The players we have are going to stay. If they want to leave they are going to leave, but he wants to stay.

"If players want to leave they have to ask the chairman, but there is no chance of that, he is going nowhere."