Sathia pleased to have got through a potential banana skin

Felda United staged a remarkable comeback against PKNP FC to knock the Premier League out of the Malaysia Cup competition after an enthralling match at Shah Alam Stadium on Sunday night.

From being 3-1 down in the home first leg, Felda knew they needed to win by three goals margin to secure a place in the semi-final and promptly went about to do just that.

Despite the early scare provided by PKNP who extended their lead through Kim Hyeon-Woo, the Fighters stormed back into the match late in the first half to grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

Shukor Adan turned in a captain's performance to guide his players through to the next stage of the competition, creating the opening goal for Wan Zack Haikal. Ifedayo Olusegun gave Felda the lead on the night before Wan Zack again scored just before half time.

"It was a tough match but the players were motivated to do well. We changed the system today and we managed to get four goals. However I was less than happy with the last 10 minutes when we became sloppy. We could have killed the game with 7 - 8 goals. Anyway, I must congratulate the players for giving 100% and go the mentality that impossible is nothing and everything is possible," said an estatic B. Sathianathan after the match.

Stung by the three goals conceded in the last 10 minutes of the first half, PKNP failed to recover from the shock and went further behind at the start of the second half. Zah Rahan Krangar got into the box for the first in the match and converted Thiago Augusto's cross, a goal that proved to be the decider in the tie.

The gulf in experience between the two sides was there to be seen. It was a factor that was acknowledged by Sathianathan himself after seeing his charges go from strength to strength with every goal scored.

"Yes, experience was a key factor. The opening goal came from a cross from the birthday boy, Shukor. And it was a fantastic cross. We had crossing chances before but other players couldn't deliver. It was Shukor who showed his experience with the move that got us back into the game. Turns out the old player who showed the young ones how to cross," added Sathianathan.

The win puts Felda into the semi-final where they will face Kedah, a team that they only just beaten last week, albeit a largely second string Kedah side.