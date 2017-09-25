Clayton Kershaw became the first Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher to strike out 200 batters in seven seasons after inspiring a 3-1 MLB win over the San Francisco Giants.

Kershaw breaks Dodgers record for most seasons with 200 strikeouts

A seven-time All-Star and three-time National League (NL) Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw surpassed Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale by striking out six batters in eight innings on Sunday.

Even more impressively, 2014 NL MVP Kershaw reached 200 strikeouts this season despite spending over a month on the disabled list from the end of July to the beginning of September.

Kershaw helped the Dodgers earn their 99th win of the season – LA's most since 1974.

The Dodgers, who earlier this week clinched the NL West, have now won three of their last four games after a horrendous stretch to start the month.