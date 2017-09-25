East Bengal's Gurwinder Singh first player to win eight consecutive Calcutta Leagues for the same team

Central defender Gurwinder Singh became the first player ever to win eight consecutive Calcutta Football Leagues (CFL) for the same club, as East Bengal played out a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan to win the title in Siliguri.

In the 120-year old history of India's oldest league competition, former India international Samaresh (Pintu) Chowdhury is the only one to have won the championship eight consecutive times, but he had won one of those for Mohun Bagan and the other seven for East Bengal during 1970-77.

Gurwinder, who has been a consistent third choice centre-back for the club, featured in the starting line-up on Sunday, as Khalid Jamil dropped Arnab Mondal to the bench. It was a decent outing for the former JCT player, as his partner at the heart of the defence, Deon Mitchell, scored an own goal and gave away a penalty.

He is still two steps behind club legends Tushar Rakhshit and Alvito D'Cunha, who have both won the title 10 times, a record haul in the competition.

Players who have won the Calcutta League the most number of times:

Tushar Rakshit (East Bengal): 10 times (1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)

Alvito D'Cunha (East Bengal): 10 times (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

Chuni Goswami (Mohun Bagan): 9 times (1954, 1955, 1956, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965)

Gurwinder Singh (East Bengal): 8 times (2010-2017)

Samaresh Chowdhury (Mohun Bagan 1, East Bengal 7) : 8 times (1970,1971,1972,1973,1974,1975,1976,1977)

Mehtab Hossain (Mohun Bagan 1, East Bengal 7): 8 times (2005, 2010-2016)

Sailen Manna (Mohun Bagan): 8 times (1943, 1944, 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1959, 1960)

Jumma Khan (Mohammedan Sporting): 7 times (1934, 1935, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1940, 1941)

Soumik Dey (East Bengal): 7 times (2010-2016)