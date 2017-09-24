Injuries to Melvin Gordon, DeMarco Murray, Jay Ajayi, Rob Kelley, Terrance West, impacting Week 3 fantasy start or sit decisions

If your running back corps hasn't been bitten by the injury bug yet this year, then congratulations. Unfortunately, most fantasy football owners can't relate, as Melvin Gordon, DeMarco Murray, Jay Ajayi, Rob Kelley, and Terrance West, among others, are causing Week 3 start-sit (and RB rankings) headaches and forcing some to start waiver waiver pickups.

We're here to provide the latest updates up until kickoff, so let's get to it.

Melvin Gordon injury update

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Gordon (knee) is expected to play against the Chiefs this week. Gordon was a late add to the Chargers' injury report on Thursday, but he managed to practice both Thursday and Friday, so it always seemed likely that he would suit up.

We're not worried about Gordon at all this week, ranking him No. 9 among RBs.

Is DeMarco Murray playing in Week 3?

Schefter reports that Murray (hamstring) is likely to play against the Seahawks in Week 3, but after barely practicing this week, it's still expected that Derrick Henry receives more carries.

Of course, if Murray gets the goal-line carries, he can still have value, but based on last week's usage, Henry is more likely to get those touches. Overall, we like Henry as an RB2 this week, with Murray settling in as a risky flex.

Jay Ajayi injury update

After sitting out practice early in the week, Ajayi practiced in full on Friday, and not only is he expected to play, but he's also not expected to see a reduced workload.

Ajayi's knee injury is somewhat of a long-term worry, but we have no issues ranking him as the No. 1 RB this week against the Jets.

Is Rob Kelley playing in Week 3?

Kelley (ribs) practiced both Thursday and Friday, but in a surprise bit of news, Schefter reports that he's not expected to play Sunday night against the Raiders.

If Kelley is out, Samaje Perine would be in line for 15-plus carries, making him a solid RB2 against a mediocre Oakland run defense. Kelley owners who don't have alternatives from the prime-time games should play it safe and bench him.

Terrance West injury news

A thigh injury sidelined West early in the week, but he practiced in full on Friday, so despite being listed as "questionable" for Sunday morning's game against Jacksonville in London, West is expected to be active.

However, it's unclear just what West's role will be after seeing fewer touches than Buck Allen the past two weeks. We rank Allen higher than West for Week 3, with the former checking in as an RB2 and the latter no more than a borderline flex.