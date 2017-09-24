Englishman Paul Casey is ready to end his record of close calls as he dreams of Tour Championship and FedEx Cup glory.

Casey motivated by near-misses in pursuit of glory

Casey leads the Tour Championship by two strokes and tops the FedEx Cup standings following his five-under-par 65 at East Lake on Saturday.

However, history is against the one-time PGA Tour victory.

Casey has nine top-10 finishes in the FedEx Cup play-offs, including three runner-up placings, without claiming a trophy.

The 40-year-old – winner of his solitary PGA Tour title in 2009 – has finished inside the top five in his last eight FedEx Cup events.

"I don't get frustrated when you ask [about his close calls]. I take it as motivation," Casey told reporters.

"I take it as a compliment and then take a serious look at it as to okay, how can I make it happen. Because if you didn't think I was capable, you wouldn't ask me."

Casey tops the leaderboard ahead of Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele, while he is ranked above U.S. Open champion Justin Thomas and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in the race for the FedEx Cup.

"It would be amazing. I haven't thought about it too much because I'm just trying to get the job done," he added of the prospect of the FedEx Cup trophy and $10million bonus.

"Certainly it would be very satisfying knowing that I've had ups and downs in my career and this would be the biggest victory of my career."