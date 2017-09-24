At the age of 45, former Juventus midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Pavel Nedved is coming out of retirement.

Legendary former Juventus star Pavel Nedved comes out of retirement

Czech legend Nedved signed for amateur side FK Skalna in his homeland after retiring from football in 2009.

It is a return home for Nedved, who started his career in Skalna before going on to win Serie A titles among others with Juventus and Lazio.



Skalna is also the home of his 18-year-old son Pavel Jr.

It remains to be seen when Nedved – who won 91 caps for Czech Republic – will be available to play due his commitments with Juve, where he is vice-chairman of the Scudetto holders.

Dream Team FC reports that the Serie A side are willing to give him time away from his responsibilities in order for him to play for the Czech club.