There is no stopping Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who recorded his 57th home run of the MLB season.

Stanton closes in on Maris record with 57th homer

All-Star Stanton improved his tally on Saturday, giving Arizona Diamondbacks fans in the left-field seats a fresh souvenir.

Stanton, who has a commanding lead in MLB's home run chase, also hit his 30th double of the season.

In doing so, Stanton became the first player with 50 home runs and 30 doubles in a season since Prince Fielder in 2007.

With just eight games left in the regular season, Stanton needs five more home runs to pass Roger Maris' mark of 61 homers set in 1961, which the Marlins star considers the record.