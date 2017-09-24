Jordan Spieth entered this week's Tour Championship leading the FedEx Cup standings. Now, with one round to play, he stands as the third-most-likely to win the coveted trophy.

Tour Championship: Jordan Spieth adds 'cheerleading' to Sunday game plan

Spieth is 4 under for the tournament, eight shots behind leader Paul Casey. While Spieth still has a chance to win the FedEx Cup without winning this week's event, he knows some of it is now out of his hands.

“Unfortunately, I'm not really in control of my own destiny at this point, but I'll go out tomorrow, try and shoot a really solid round of golf and then do some cheerleading,” Spieth said, via golfchannel.com.

Technically, Spieth does still control his own destiny when considering a win would earn him the trophy. However, his current deficit could make it difficult to win on Sunday.

“I know that I'm capable of going low on this golf course, it's a matter of hitting fairways, it's a matter of getting the ball in the hole on the putting green and neither one of those has been a strength this week unfortunately, but one day to go,” Spieth said.

With so many possibilities still swirling around East Lake Golf Club, Sunday's final round should be a must-watch event as the 2016-17 PGA Tour season screeches to a halt.