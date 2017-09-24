The 2016-17 season will slam shut Sunday, and Paul Casey is in the driver's seat to set off the last firework.

Tour Championship: A look ahead to Sunday's final round

Casey grabbed a two-shot lead at the Tour Championship Saturday after firing a 5-under 65 at East Lake Golf Club. After a series of near-misses, Casey finally looks poised to win a playoff event.

But the Englishman won't just be handed the final two trophies issued this season. A host of hungry contenders are laying in wait should Casey falter on Sunday.

With plenty of FedEx Cup playoff points still to be had, and a plethora of scenarios still waiting to play themselves out, Sunday's final round is sure to provide drama and excitement.

Here are Sunday's top contenders for the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup:

Paul Casey (-12) — Currently the projected FedEx Cup champion, Casey will only be worried about winning Sunday. He could still win the tournament and lose the Cup if Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas make a climb up the leaderboard. Casey can't let other players' scores dictate how he plays, though, or he might lose both.

Kevin Kisner (-10) — For Kisner it's simple: win and hope for the best. Having started the week 18th in the standings, it will take a lot for Kisner to hoist the FedEx Cup trophy. But a win is a win, and Kisner certainly won't turn his nose up at another one should the opportunity present itself.

Xander Schauffele (-10) — No one knew who Schauffele was when he contended at the U.S. Open this summer, but the 23 year old has since won on Tour while continuing to show up in big events. The way the leaderboard is currently set up, Schauffele has next to no chance at winning the FedEx Cup. But like Kisner, he won't be deterred from winning the tournament at hand.

Justin Thomas (-7) — Thomas disappointed Saturday, firing an even-par 70. He entered the third round tied for the lead and is now five shots back. Like Spieth, he could win the FedEx Cup without winning the tournament, but he will be trying his best to win anyway just to make sure he cements his status as Player of the Year.

Brooks Koepka (-7) — The reigning U.S. Open champion was 10 under with just four holes to play Saturday, but three late bogeys curtailed his otherwise stellar round. Now, Koepka will need some help if he's going to win both the tournament and the FedEx Cup.

Jordan Spieth (-4) — The tournament may be out of his grasp, but a move up the leaderboard Sunday could still earn him the season-long prize. Having already won the FedEx Cup once, there is little doubt Spieth would enjoy a second $10 million bonus at the age of 24.