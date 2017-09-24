Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Scores, highlights from SEC's battle of unbeaten Bulldogs

Mississippi St. will look to defeat its second straight top-25 opponent Saturday when it faces No. 11 Georgia on the road at Sanford Stadium. Both teams enter Saturday’s game with a 3-0 record.

Last week, Mississippi State dominated then-No. 12 LSU from start to finish and came away with a 37-7 victory, jumping all the way to No. 17 in the latest AP Poll. In that game, quarterback Nick Fitzgerald tallied 268 total yards and four touchdowns, while Aeris Williams rushed for 146 yards on 23 carries.

Meanwhile, Georgia is coming off a 42-14 win over Samford last week. The Bulldogs have also topped a top-25 opponent in then-No. 24 Notre Dame, as well as Appalachian State to start the season undefeated.

Quarterback Jacob Eason suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Georgia’s season opener against Appalachian State. Freshman Jake Fromm replaced Eason in that game and has started Georgia’s last two contests.

Eason returned to practice this week, according to reports, and he is listed on Georgia’s depth chart as the third string quarterback for Saturday’s game.

7:15 p.m.: Touchdown Georgia. That was fast. On its first offensive play of the game, the Bulldogs run a flee-flicker. Fromm hands it off to running back Nick Chubb, who pitches it back to the quarterback. Fromm then finds Terry Godwin wide open down the middle of the field for a 59-yard score, giving Georgia an early 7-0 lead.

7:14 p.m.: As expected, Jake Fromm starts at quarterback for Georgia.

7:13 p.m.: Not a great first drive for Mississippi St. as the Bulldogs go three-and-out. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald’s first pass goes for a loss of six-yards and Mississippi St. was also called for a false start penalty.

7:10 p.m.: We’re underway in Georgia. Mississippi St. will get the first possession as Georgia won the toss and deferred to the second half.

6:58 p.m.: Here’s a view of the crowd in Georgia about 15 minutes before kick-off.

Here's a look at the cleats Mississippi St. quarterback Nick Fitzgerald will wear in Saturday's game. Fitzgerald enters the contest with 543 passing yards and seven touchdowns on the season.