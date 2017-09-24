Melania Trump meets Prince Harry, Trudeau, thanks U.S. Invictus team

By Nichola Saminather

Melania Trump invites Prince Harry to White House, thanks U.S. Invictus team

TORONTO (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Melania Trump, on her first solo international trip on Saturday, to Toronto, met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and invited Britain’s Prince Harry to visit the White House.

Trump, 47, who is leading the U.S. delegation attending the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games for wounded soldiers in Canada's biggest city, also wished the U.S. team luck in a brief speech.

“On behalf of my husband and our entire country, I want to thank you and your families for all you have sacrificed to keep us safe,” Trump said at a reception for the U.S. team.

“I also want to wish you good luck but I know you won’t need it,” she added. “Take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold.”

Harry, 33, who is fifth in line to the British throne, set up the Invictus Games three years ago. More than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations are taking part in 12 adaptive sports in the games, which end on Sept. 30.

The meeting between Trump and the British prince lasted about 20 minutes, according to Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

They discussed the games, their families and ribbed each other about which team would come out ahead, Grisham said.

Trump also met with Trudeau, his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and two of their three children.

Trump, Harry and Trudeau will attend the opening ceremony of the games on Saturday evening.



(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by James Dalgleish and Marguerita Choy)