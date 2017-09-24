Paire to face Gojowczyk in Moselle Open final

News

Benoit Paire ensured the Moselle Open will have a home finalist after he brushed aside Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 7-6 (7-5) in their semi-final. 

Frenchman Paire will face German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in Metz on Sunday after hitting 17 aces in his victory over Georgian Basilashvili, a win which was wrapped up in an hour. 

Paire had defeated David Goffin in the quarter-final after saving match point, and dropped just seven points on his first serve in a commanding display in Saturday's last-four clash. 

Gojowczyk, meanwhile, was 6-3 1-0 up against compatriot Mischa Zverev when the fifth-seeded German was forced to retire. 

Paire missed the opportunity to make a second final as he and doubles partner Paul-Henri Mathieu were defeated 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals by fellow Frenchmen Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. 

Benneteau and Roger-Vasselin will take on Wesley Koolhof and Artem Sitak in the final.

