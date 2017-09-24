It will be tough for any NFL game this weekend to top Thursday's fireworks-filled clash between the 49ers and Rams, which resulted in a thrilling 41-39 victory for Los Angeles.

NFL Week 3's best bets: Expect woe for Watson in New England and Cam to get right for Panthers

Still there are some intriguing matchups on deck for the rest of Week 3, including a meeting of two unbeaten teams in the Falcons and Lions, an AFC West clash between the Chiefs and Chargers and the Seahawks' trip to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

But what should you expect from this weekend's slate? Here we offer a helping hand with some of our best bets.

No Jaguars touchdowns against the Ravens

Sorry London-based Jaguars fans, but the odds of a Jacksonville offensive showcase at Wembley are slim. The Ravens kept the Bengals scoreless and though the Browns did find the end zone against them, that defense looks like the best in the league.

Baltimore has eight interceptions and three forced fumbles so far, and for a Jacksonville offense led by Blake Bortles, that is a recipe for disaster.

Bill Belichick's rookie QB dominance to continue

Deshaun Watson will be at quarterback for the Texans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday to take on the Patriots.

Bill Belichick's record against rookie quarterbacks in Foxborough: 8-0. Don't expect that to change. The Patriots are 14-point favorites, and if any team is in a position to dish up a blowout, it's New England.

Cam Newton to get right against the Saints

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has had a rough go of things in the first two weeks, but Carolina is unbeaten and the perfect tonic for a struggling signal-caller — the Saints defense — is coming to town.

Newton has yet to have a 300-yard game in 2017, expect that to change against a New Orleans defense that has given up 1,025 total yards through two weeks.

Derrick Henry to top 100 yards against the Seahawks

The Seahawks have one of the most fearsome defensive fronts in the NFL, but through two games they have allowed 243 yards on the ground, having been gashed by Carlos Hyde in last week's win over the Niners.

Titans running back Derrick Henry, meanwhile, averaged 6.6 yards per carry in going for 92 yards and a score against the Jaguars in Week 2. With DeMarco Murray questionable, Henry should get the start and should be able to have success versus a Seahawks team that does not travel particularly well.

Chiefs @ Chargers to be decided by a field goal

Come on, it's the Chargers. How does this game not go down to a last-second field goal? The Chargers are more than good enough to keep it close against the unbeaten Chiefs, whether they fall on the right side of fortune is anyone's guess. Their miserable recent history says they won't.