There was a celebration in the Dodgers clubhouse Friday night, but it was a bit more subdued than perhaps in the last four seasons when L.A. also clinched NL West titles, the Los Angeles Times noted.

Dodgers win fifth straight NL West title, now comes hard part

The reasons: First, including their division-clinching 4-2 win over the Giants on Friday night, the Dodgers have won only seven times in their last 27 games. In short, they've been downright awful over the last four weeks. Second, past performance is no guarantee of future return. Despite four straight postseason appearances, L.A. hasn't reached the World Series. You have to go back to 1988 for that.

Still, there was a celebration.

“You never know,” pitcher Clayton Kershaw said. “This could be the last time you get to celebrate a division title.”

So with the regular season winding down and an 11-game losing streak, part of a 1-16 stretch, in the rear-view mirror, now comes the hard part: October baseball.

And manager Dave Roberts — who says "I can't really put my finger on it" about his team's slide — is hoping some pressure was lifted by Friday's clincher.

“There was a lot of tension until we clinched,” he said. “There was so much buildup and anticipation. I think this is great for our team.”

Maybe the sluggish offense will come around. Maybe the bullpen won't be as vulnerable. Maybe …

“The regular season and the postseason," Roberts said, "there’s no parallel, really.”

The Dodgers have proved that the past four postseasons.