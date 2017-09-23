Jelena Ostapenko survived a scare as she came from behind to avoid a semi-final exit at the hands of Luksika Kumkhum in the Korea Open.

Ostapenko survives Kumkhum scare for first final since French Open

The French Open champion let the opening set slip against the world number 155 but rallied back to claim a 3-6 6-1 6-3 victory and set up a meeting with Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.

Kumkhum engineered three break points in the sixth game and needed all of those to move ahead before serving out the set to love.

Ostapenko came out on top in the Thai's first service game of the second, though, and staved off four break points to take the match the distance.

The Latvian's hopes of charging into a first final since the French Open were hit when Kumkhum moved 3-0 up in the decider, but Ostapenko showed tremendous grit to claim six games in succession and advance.

Haddad Maia will be her opponent after a comfortable 6-1 7-6 (9-7) triumph over Richel Hogenkamp.

She will be the first Brazilian to feature in a WTA final since Teliana Pereira in 2015.