Tennis: Wozniacki blitzes Muguruza, Kerber beaten in Tokyo

Caroline Wozniacki impressively crushed world number one Garbine Muguruza to reach another Tokyo Open final, while Angelique Kerber was narrowly beaten on Saturday.

Wozniacki, a three-time finalist in Tokyo, was far too good for Muguruza, winning 6-2 6-0 in their last-four clash.

The Danish two-time champion, who lifted the trophy last year, made it back-to-back wins over Muguruza thanks to a blistering display.

Wozniacki needed just an hour to brush past the Spaniard, who was well below her best in the semis.

"Garbine is a great player and obviously playing at a very high level but I just really stepped it up today," Wozniacki said in an on-court interview.

"I went for my shots and I played well so I was happy with that.

"I served well, I returned pretty well and tried to stay aggressive and move the ball around."

The win moved Wozniacki into a 49th WTA Tour final and seventh of the year, although she holds a 0-6 record in deciders in 2017.

Awaiting Wozniacki in the final of the WTA Premier event is Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who upset Kerber 6-0 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in a thrilling clash.

Pavlyuchenkova appeared to be cruising at a set and a break up before Kerber – who needed treatment on her left arm – rallied.

The German seventh seed twice came from a break down in the second set and went on to level the match, and take a 3-0 lead in the third.

However, the Russian responded to win five straight games to book a spot in a 16th WTA Tour final.