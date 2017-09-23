Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger broke the National League (NL) rookie record by bashing his 39th home run of the MLB season.

Dodgers slugger Bellinger breaks NL rookie HR record

The previous record of 38 had been held by Frank Robinson, who earned the 1956 NL Rookie of the Year Award, and Wally Berger.

But Bellinger broke that mark in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Mark McGwire holds the record for most runs by a rookie with 49, however, Aaron Judge hit his 46th home run of the season on Friday with nine games left on the New York Yankees' schedule.

The Dodgers have been reeling the past month, but Bellinger's power could help Los Angeles regain their form in the postseason.