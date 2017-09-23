East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil is aware that Mohun Bagan will look to mark Mahmoud Al-Amna in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) derby on Sunday.

CFL 2017: Khalid Jamil - Is there anyone who can stop Al Amna?

The two clubs are vying for the Kolkata league title with the pressure being on Mohun Bagan as they haven’t won the competition for the last seven seasons.

“Is there anyone who can stop Al-Amna? Let’s wait till Sunday,” was Jamil’s response.

“This is my first derby as a coach. This will be my first experience of the derby as I never played in one. For us, this match is nothing less than a final. I do not want a point,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan coach Shankarlal Chakraborty acknowledged that Al-Amna is the player who needs to be kept in check.

“For me every player in East Bengal is dangerous and has top quality. However, if you ask me to name one, it is Al-Amna who can make the difference for them,” he opined.

He further mentioned that the onus is on them to ensure that their rivals do not clinch the title yet again.

MORE:

CFL 2017: Kolkata Derby - How does a combined East Bengal-Mohun Bagan team look like?

| East Bengal fans vandalize Mohun Bagan club gate in shameful incident

| East Bengal officials visit Mohun Bagan to pacify fans before derby



“East Bengal have won the competition for the last seven times. We are determined to buck this trend,” he mentioned.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan shall compete in the CFL derby on Sunday at Siliguri’s Kachenjunga Stadium.