Kenny Dalglish does not believe that Rangers have improved enough to present a real threat to Celtic, who ran away with the Scotish top flight title last season and are already five points clear of their hated rival through six matches this term.

Dalglish: Rangers not ready to match Celtic

While former Celtic player and manager Dalglish does believe the Ibrox club looks better than last season, he doesn't think they've done enough to pose any real threat to his former club.

"Rangers are pushing and pushing but whether they are getting closer or not can only be judged on the pitch," the former Liverpool manager told talkSport.

"They got close a couple of times recently, like in the League Cup semi-final when they lost late on (1-0), so they got a wee bit closer.

"They are better than they were when they lost five at Celtic Park but I don't think they're ready yet to take over from Celtic.

"Rangers look a bit better but not that much better that they can match Celtic."

Dalglish also praised fellow former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers for the job he's done since taking the reigns for Celtic, but claims that the club's dominant domestic run has not been about any one person.

"No-one can say anything other than Brendan has done fantastically well - undefeated last year and qualifying for the Champions League two years running.

"It's not just down to one person - Scott Sinclair has come in, Moussa Dembele has come in and set the place alight.

"They've done fantastically well and it will take a good side to beat them."