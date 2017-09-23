Most of us have been there before; hot, sticky weather leading to sweating in places we may not notice.

Justin Thomas pokes fun at Jason Dufner's ripped pants

Jason Dufner suffered an embarrassing moment Friday at the Tour Championship in Atlanta when, while bending down to take his golf ball out of the cup, he revealed a deep rip in his pants.

Justin Thomas, co-leader through two rounds and a friend of Dufner's off the course, poked fun at the incident after his round.

Current projections show Thomas is in the driver's seat to win the FedEx Cup. Dufner was the last player to make it into the Tour Championship field, but he is just two shots back of the three co-leaders heading into the weekend.