Kentucky lands first 5-star recruit of 2018

The cupboard is never bare in Lexington, as the Kentucky Wildcats landed their first five-star recruit in the 2018 class — point guard Immanuel Quickley.

Quickly, who played on John Calipari’s USA Basketball U19 team over the summer, chose the Wildcats over Kansas and Miami.

The full announcement was broadcasted on Facebook by Uninterrupted:

The 6-3 guard from Bel Air, Md. is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 8 overall player in the 2018 class.

Five-star point guards Quade Green and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be freshmen at Kentucky this season, making for a crowded backcourt next season if they both return.