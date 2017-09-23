Ausmus won't return as Tigers manager in 2018

Brad Ausmus will not return as the Detroit Tigers manager in 2018, general manager Al Avila announced on Friday.

Ausmus is in the final year of his contract after the team picked up their 2017 option on him last October.

The Tigers entered Friday at 62-91, the second-worst record in the American League, and have traded away stars like Justin Verlander and J.D. Martinez as they attempt to pare a massive payroll and rebuild their farm system.

"As we transition the ballclub in a new direction, I feel it's best we have a new approach and a fresh start with the manager position," Avila said in a release.

"Brad has done an admirable job under, at times, difficult circumstances, especially this season, and we appreciate his professionalism and dedication to the Tigers the past four years.

"Our search for a new manager is underway. We plan to keep an open mind in considering current members of the coaching staff for positions in 2018, but that will be in conjunction with the manager we hire."

The Tigers hired Ausmus to replace Jim Leyland in November 2013 for his first managerial or coaching job aside from a brief stint with Israel at the World Baseball Classic.

Detroit got swept by the Baltimore Orioles in the division series in 2014 and have not returned to the play-offs since.

Ausmus is 312-325 in his nearly four seasons at the helm in Detroit, with the bottom falling out this year.

The 48-year-old spent 18 seasons as a catcher in the majors, playing for the San Diego Padres, Tigers, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.