Tour Championship: Justin Thomas eagles 18 to share Round 2 lead

Justin Thomas eagled the par-5 18th hole Friday to grab a share of the lead at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Playing difficult East Lake Golf Club, Thomas joined Webb Simpson and Paul Casey atop the leaderboard at 7 under through the first two rounds.



Finishing in style.



An 18th-hole EAGLE catapults @JustinThomas34 into a tie for the lead! pic.twitter.com/5zoNBqOvMA

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 22, 2017



Thomas, who is chasing his sixth win of the season, shot a 4-under 66 in Round 2. He is projected to win the FedEx Cup with his current standing this week.

Simpson had a three-shot lead entering the 13th hole, but he hit his tee shot well left and then struggled to get back to the fairway. He finally finished with a double-bogey six. He ultimately finished his round with five consecutive pars.

Casey started his second round with four birdies in his first 10 holes. Like Simpson, he stalled on the back nine but wound up in great shape heading into the weekend.

Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and Jon Rahm finished Round 2 one shot back at 6 under. Rahm still has the opportunity to win both the FedEx Cup and the European Tour's Race to Dubai.

Dustin Johnson and current points leader Jordan Spieth are tied for 15th with first-round leader Kyle Stanley at 3 under.

There is no cut this week with just 30 players in the field. Technically everyone started the week with a chance to hoist the FedEx Cup, but some, like Rickie Fowler, who is at 7 over, have already shot themselves out of contention.