Neymar to miss PSG's Montpellier match

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's trip to face Montpellier on Saturday, PSG has confirmed.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has sustained a slight foot problem, but while he will miss the weekend's Ligue 1 encounter, Goal understands he will be available to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Since making a world record €222 million move from Barcelona to the Ligue 1 giants, he has been an ever present in their starting XI, scoring five times and creating as many in just six outings.

PSG will otherwise have a strong squad open to head coach Unai Emery, with Marco Verratti returning to league action after serving a three-game ban.

Joining Neymar on the sidelines will be Javier Pastore, who has a calf injury. Angel Di Maria, who was rumoured to be named to the side after injury, also is not in the 18.