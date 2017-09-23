'Long process' ahead for toddler hit by foul ball at Yankee Stadium

The recovery of a young girl hit in the face by a hard foul ball at Yankee Stadium will be "a long process," an unidentified family member told the New York Post on Friday.

The toddler remains hospitalized at New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital two days after being struck by a 105-mph line-drive foul off Yankee Todd Frazier's bat during Wednesday's game against the Twins.

“She’s stable," the family member said. "It’s going to be a long process.”

Since the incident, several MLB teams have committed to extending protective netting at their ballparks amid calls for netting past dugouts to protect fans.