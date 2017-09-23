News

PGA Tour Championship leaderboard: Live updates, highlights from Round 2

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The PGA Tour Playoffs finish this weekend with the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake. The top five players in FedExCup points are: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm.

If any of those top five win manage to the Playoff finale, they are mathematically guaranteed a FedExCup victory. A FedExCup win also comes with a $10 million bonus. For Spieth, this would be his second FedExCup victory in three years.

Spieth and Thomas are tied for sixth after Round 1 at 3-under. There weren't many people who thought we'd see Kyle Stanley at the top of the leaderboard with the outright lead at 4-under.

Spieth would also become the second golfer to win the FedExCup more than once after Tiger Woods won in 2007 and 2009. However with the depth in the field and tight competition, we could see the trophies split. One golfer could win the Tour Championship, but another could win the FedExCup.

This hasn't happened since 2009 when Tiger Woods won the FedExCup and Phil Mickelson won the Tour Championship. It would be a lot less-awkward if the trophies split in 2017 between the likely 24-year-old duo of Spieth and Thomas.

East Lake will host the top 30 players at the Tour Championship. However, eight of the last 10 FedExCup champions of this event did not make it back to East Lake this year.


PGA Tour Championship: Leaderboard


Click our 2017 PGA Tour leaderboard with scores from East Lake.


PGA Tour Championship: Tee times


Check out all of the tee times and pairings. Round 2 began on Friday at 11:50 a.m. ET.


PGA Tour Championship: Updates, highlights


Follow along below with Round 2 updates from the Tour Championship at East Lake:

Tiger Woods had a new post on his blog on Friday.



Jason Day moves to 3-under with this up and down.



Patrick Reed birdies No. 4 and gets back into the mix at 2-under




After Stanley's performance Thursday, the FedExCup projected standings have changed a little.
1. Spieth
2. Stanley
3. Thomas
4. Johnson
5. Rahm

The first groups out today are making the turn. Not looking good for Kevin Chappell (+6) and Rickie Fowler (+5).

Here's a look at the top of the leaderboard after Round 1:
1. Stanley (-6)
T2. Simpson (-4)
T2. Berger
T2. Koepka
T2. Casey
T6. Henley (-3)
T6. Woodland
T6. Rahm
T6. Spieth
T6. Thomas

