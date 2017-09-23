The Reds on Friday signed catcher Tucker Barnhart to a four-year, $16 million contract with a $7.5 million club option for 2022, MLB.com reported.

Do you know Tucker Barnhart? The Reds just locked him up for 4 years

"Tucker has made us proud on the field with his play and off the field with his community involvement," Reds GM Dick Williams said in a news release. "He worked his way up through our system, improving every step of the way, and has established himself as an elite defensive catcher and a productive offensive player. Switch-hitting catchers who can impact the game defensively are tough to find."

In two seasons as Cincinnati's regular catcher, Barnhart, 26, has proved himself to be one of MLB's best defensive backstops. He has thrown out 31 of 70 runners attempting to steal (44 percent), best in the National League and second in the majors.

Through 113 games this season, Barnhart is batting .272/.349/.399 with six home runs and 42 RBIs. He would've have been eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter.